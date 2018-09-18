Maryland man charged in $364 million Ponzi scheme

The million dollar home in Towson is just one of five Kevin B. Merrill purchased in Maryland. He also had 25 cars — including two Rolls Royces — a boat, seven Richard Mille watches and an interest in a Gulfstream plane, according to court documents.

Last week, Merrill and two others, Jay B. Ledford and Cameron R. Jezierski, were indicted by a Maryland grand jury on charges that they defrauded investors of more than $364 million from January 2013 on.

Federal officials announced the indictment Tuesday, calling it one of the largest schemes ever charged in the region.

Together, officials say, Merrill, Ledford and Jezierski allegedly ran a Ponzi scheme whereby they convinced investors to give them money, which they then pretended to invest in consumer debt portfolios. Instead, they allegedly used the money to pay other investors and to fund lavish personal lifestyles.

Authorities accuse them of creating imposter companies and falsified bank statements and transfers as well as phony sales agreements, according to the indictment, which was unsealed Tuesday. Meanwhile, they used more than $73 million of their investors’ money to buy houses, gamble in casinos, luxury cars and other goods.

According to federal officials, the scheme claimed more than 400 victims across the nation, including in Maryland.

Merrill, who lives in Maryland, operated accounts including Delmarva Capital, Global Credit Recovery, LLC and Rhino Capital Holdings. His alleged co-conspirators both lived in Texas during the operation of the Ponzi scheme.

All three are charged with multiple counts of wire fraud, money laundering and other charges. If convicted, their assets — including Merrill’s five Maryland homes — will be turned over to the U.S. government.

