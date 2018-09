Two police officers were injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Prince George’s County, police said.

According to the Prince George’s County Police Department, the officers were shot in the 2700 block of Lorring Drive in the District Heights neighborhood near the Washington border.

Both were flown to Maryland Shock Trauma Center where they are in stable condition, police said. Their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

This story will be updated.

