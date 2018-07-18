No charges for Baltimore County police officer who shot man in car in Rosedale this month

The Baltimore County police officer who shot a shoplifting suspect July 3 in Rosedale will not be charged, according to the state’s attorney for Baltimore County.
A Baltimore County grand jury declined to charges Officer First Class McCain after hearing the facts of the case and viewing body camera footage from the incident on Wednesday, according to a news release from Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger’s office.
McCain, a 17-year veteran of the Baltimore County Police Department, shot Micah Tucker, 38, who was sitting in the passenger seat of a stolen SUV driven by 32-year-old Robyn Slack.
Tucker had been suspected of shoplifting from a Walgreens in Parkville early July 3. He was charged with two counts of theft, police said.
Baltimore Sun reporter Colin Campbell contributed to this article.