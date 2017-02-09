Baltimore police ID man shot to death by officer this week

Police on Thursday identified an 18-year-old man who was shot and killed by police Tuesday afternoon as Curtis Jamal Deal.

Police said Deal, of Pigtown, was shot after running from police and holding a gun. The officer who shot Deal, who has not been identified, feared for his own life, police said.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. on Frederick Avenue just west of South Monroe Street. Two plainclothes officers doing focused enforcement began tailing a car that was driving erratically. Deal allegedly jumped out of the car while it was still in motion and ran until he came face to face with the officer who shot him, according to police.

Deal had been arrested three times in the past month on drug and gun charges, according to police spokesman T.J. Smith.

Deal had just been released from jail Monday on bail for felony gun and drug possession charges.

The office of Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby said in a statement that prosecutors had recommended he be held without bail after his latest offense, but that “it is the court that ultimately determines the bail.”