Baltimore County police shoot 3 suspected robbers as men drove their car at officers

Baltimore County police shot and wounded three suspected robbers late Monday night in Woodlawn as the men drove their car at the officers, police said Tuesday.

The officers feared for their lives when they opened fire at the approaching car and shot the three suspects within, county police Sgt. Andrea Bylen said. She could not immediately provide the conditions of the suspected robbers. The officers were not injured.

The shooting happened about midnight around the corner from a Royal Farms store in Woodlawn that had just been robbed. County police had been on patrol after a series of armed robberies in western Baltimore County Monday night.

According to Bylen, the officers noticed a suspicious man leaving the area of the Royal Farms on Windsor Mill Road. They checked the store and learned it had been robbed, then went after the man on foot. They approached the car with the suspects just south, at Walnut Street and Englewood Avenue, when the car started toward them and they opened fire.

The three wounded men have been hospitalized. Additional details were not immediately available Tuesday morning.

