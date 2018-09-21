Police release identities of victims in Maryland Rite Aid shooting

Harford County law enforcement on Friday released the identities of the victims in the shooting at the Rite Aid distribution center and more information about the timeline of events that left four dead and three injured Thursday.

Snochia Moseley, 26, fatally shot three coworkers and injured three others before killing herself Thursday morning at a Rite Aid distribution center near Aberdeen, Harford County authorities said. Moseley, who police said was a temporary employee at the center, lived in the White Marsh neighborhood of Baltimore County. Officials also said she died in at area hospital where she had been taken.

The three people who were fatally shot were identified as Sunday Aguda, a 45-year-old male from Baltimore County; Brindra Giri, a 41-year-old female from Baltimore County; and Hayleen Reyes, a 41-year-old female from Baltimore City.

Hassan Mitchell, a 19-year-old male from Harford County; Wilfredo Villegas, a 45-year-old male from Montgomery County; and Acharya Purna, a 45-year-old female from New York, were injured in the shooting, officials said.

The gun used in the shooting, a 9 mm Glock handgun, was registered and owned by Moseley, he said.

Employees were reportedly shot both inside and outside the distribution center. The motive for the shooting is not yet known.

Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday he had been “closely monitoring” the Harford County situation during the day.

“The First Lady and I are grieving for the loss of life in today's shooting in Harford County, and praying that those who were injured fully recover,” he said in a tweet. “I remain in close contact with Harford County officials and state and local law enforcement as they continue to investigate.”

