Baltimore Police identify officers and victim in shootout that killed man, injured cop

Baltimore police have identified the people involved in a shootout Sunday that left a man dead and an officer injured.

Police identified the man who died as 29-year-old Nathaniel Sassafras of Baltimore. The officers who shot Sassafras were Phillip Lippe, a three-year member of the agency and Steven Foster, a five-year member of the agency. Both were assigned to Western District patrol.

Lippe sustained gunshot wounds in the shootout and was released from the hospital Monday.

A spokesman for the department of corrections said Sassafras was paroled on Jan. 18 after serving nearly 14 years of his 20-year sentence for a 2004 murder.

The state spokesman said Sassafras was convicted of second-degree murder and five years concurrent for use of handgun in crime of violence. He was also serving a concurrent one-year sentence for second-degree assault that occurred while he was incarcerated.

