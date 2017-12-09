As violence mounts, trust in Baltimore police wavers

Staggered by a succession of crises — civil rights violations, corruption convictions and the unsolved killing of a homicide detective — the Baltimore Police Department is closing out its dismal year with a depleted force struggling to contain soaring violent crime while restoring wavering public trust. (Jerry Jackson / Baltimore Sun video)

Staggered by a succession of crises — civil rights violations, corruption convictions and the unsolved killing of a homicide detective — the Baltimore Police Department is closing out its dismal year with a depleted force struggling to contain soaring violent crime while restoring wavering public trust. (Jerry Jackson / Baltimore Sun video)

“There is lack of cooperation,” Henderson said. “People want to have police in their neighborhoods. They’re not against community policing. But they want to be treated with respect, like they’re human.” He called the failure of prosectors to win criminal convictions against any of the six officers charged in the arrest and death of Freddie Gray “a major letdown.” Gray died in April 2015 after suffering a severe spinal cord injury in the back of a police van. On the day he was buried, the city erupted in riots, looting and arson. Justin Fenton The killing of Baltimore homicide Det. Sean Suiter on Nov. 15 remains unsolved, and police have yet to identify a suspect. Here is a rundown of information released by police. [This post was originally published Nov. 23 and has been updated continuously] • Suiter and another homicide detective,... The killing of Baltimore homicide Det. Sean Suiter on Nov. 15 remains unsolved, and police have yet to identify a suspect. Here is a rundown of information released by police. [This post was originally published Nov. 23 and has been updated continuously] • Suiter and another homicide detective,... (Justin Fenton) (Justin Fenton) Sadly, Henderson said, a cynical rhetorical question has been circulating in city neighborhoods: “Who killed Freddie Gray? He killed himself.” Now the same refrain is being applied to Suiter’s death. “Who killed Detective Suiter? He killed himself,” Henderson said. Suiter, 43, was shot in the head with his own gun on Nov. 15 and died the next day. Davis has said investigators have not ruled out the possibility of suicide, but stressed that there was no evidence that led them to believe he took his own life. Henderson said distrust in police must be high if people are connecting Suiter’s death to the gun trace task force corruption scandal. “The trust is not where it should be,” he said. Rosenstein said the city is at a point where the community has no choice but to trust that most police are not corrupt — something he reiterated every time he indicted Baltimore officers. For now, he said, city officers appear to have pulled back from actively pursuing suspects in a city where so many killings are retaliatory — and could be prevented through aggressive intervention between warring factions. The nearly 990 homicides over the past three years are rivaled only by the 1,009 people killed during the height of the “crack-cocaine wars” of 1992 through 1994, he said. With 100,000 fewer residents, the current three-year crime rate is the worst in city history. Police are less likely to be proactive in confronting repeat violent offenders if they fear that their actions will generate complaints that politicians will believe without investigating. “You can’t do good policing in high-crime jurisdictions without generating complaints,” Rosenstein said. “The question is, are they legitimate complaints or not? If not, it’s important for police to know they have the support of the political leadership.” Neighborhood leaders worry that tough talk on crime could signal a return to the zero-tolerance tactics that foster distrust. Mass arrests “made it impossible for the people to trust the police,” said Lawrence Grandpre, research director for the activist group Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle. And an aggressive approach has led some officers into corrupt practices, he said. Rosenstein said “proactive” policing is not “zero tolerance.” Instead, he said, he’s talking about the targeted crime-fighting policies in place under Bealefeld. Arrests and crime declined together thanks to local, state and federal agencies working closely with communities and each other to target the most violent, repeat offenders. Under Bealefeld, the city’s violent crime rate hit some of the lowest levels in decades. “The first thing you need to do is to have everyone who is in a position to help be on the same page to reduce crime,” Rosenstein said. He declined to comment on whether the FBI would or should take over the Suiter investigation. Matthew Gallagher was a top aide to O’Malley as both mayor and governor. “There is so much interdependence in the work” of public safety agencies, he said. “This is particularly true in the effective management of the most high-risk cases — or, as former city police Commissioner Bealefeld would often say, ‘bad guys with guns.’” Approximately one third of homicide and nonfatal shooting suspects and victims are under some form of state supervision such as parole or probation, he said. “Intensively monitoring and proactively managing this population is absolutely critical to reducing violent crime,” Gallagher said. “This requires constant communication and information-sharing to coordinate and prioritize efforts.” It appears to Bealefeld, Rosenstein and others that the coordination is not where it needs to be. It’s not all woven together like it was,” Bealefeld said. “They need to focus on how, as a collective, they can move forward. “I fear that politics gets in the way of that and personalities get in the way of that.” Luke Broadwater Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced a package of initiatives Tuesday aimed at curbing violent crime in Baltimore — ordering increased state patrols in high-crime areas and promising an “aggressive sweep” arresting criminals wanted on outstanding warrants. Flanked by top law enforcement officials... Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced a package of initiatives Tuesday aimed at curbing violent crime in Baltimore — ordering increased state patrols in high-crime areas and promising an “aggressive sweep” arresting criminals wanted on outstanding warrants. Flanked by top law enforcement officials... (Luke Broadwater) (Luke Broadwater) Hogan, in Baltimore on Tuesday, spoke of reinstating policies and practices that were once standard procedure. He would once again get parole and probation officers involved in tracking down offenders. He would also deploy state police in the city. “It’s a problem that has to be solved by city leadership with support from the state and federal government,” Hogan spokesman Doug Mayer said. “And that’s what we’re trying to maximize.” Pugh said Davis has built strong ties with the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and other federal agencies. She said she is grateful Hogan publicly supported better coordination between the state and city. The Democratic mayor said she hopes the Republican governor’s commitment and her efforts will streamline communication. “When you hear it from the governor, that steps up the pace a little bit more,” Pugh said. O’Malley on Friday criticized Hogan’s plan. In a tweet, he repeated Pugh’s assertion that the governor offered nothing new. “Hogan — totally inept,” the Democratic former governor tweeted. “And people are dying.” Mayer said O’Malley’s “policy of mass incarceration ruined countless lives and directly led to the mistrust between the community and law enforcement.” Donald C. Fry, CEO of the Greater Baltimore Committee, said the business community “wants city and state politicians to remain hyper-focused” on fighting crime and avoid political bickering. “Providing for the safety of its citizens transcends political parties or philosophies,” Fry said. “Teamwork is the key.” Real estate agents who live in the city and sell properties across Baltimore are “absolutely concerned,” said Ross Mackesey, former president of the Greater Baltimore Board of Realtors. “Probably most concerning is that the crime has infiltrated the gentrified communities more so than in the past,” Mackesey said. Bealefeld said all officials need to be selfless in working toward the shared goal of reducing crime. “In light of the current crisis people are watching Commissioner Davis and the police department squirm,” Bealefeld said. “They need help. As the police department goes, so goes the crime fight. They’re it. And they can’t just be it by themselves.”