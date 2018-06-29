Suspect crashes stolen car into power transformer after police chase in Baltimore County, police say

A report of a stolen vehicle led police on a short chase through Baltimore County, where a man was arrested after he crashed the car into a power transformer.

The incident began at 1:07 p.m., when a white Dodge Journey was reported stolen at the Canton Car Wash in Nottingham, Baltimore County police spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Peach said.

Shortly after the car was reported stolen, an officer in the White Marsh precinct spotted a vehicle matching the description, according to police. Air support followed the car until police confirmed it was the stolen Dodge, police said. The car went on and off the Baltimore Beltway several times, police said.

Officers attempted to stop the car, but it fled from Route 702 onto Interstate 695 and then exited on Pulaski Highway, according to police. The suspect pulled into the parking lot of a Sonic Drive-In at 8733 Pulaski Highway, hit another vehicle, then turned onto Rossville Boulevard, according to police.

The driver tried to turn left onto Kelso Drive, but struck a BGE transformer, a light pole and a traffic signal box at the intersection of Kelso Drive and Rossville Boulevard, police said.

The car flipped, and police pulled a man from the car as downed wires were arcing nearby. The suspect was arrested at 1:28 p.m.

He was taken to a MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center with non-visible injuries, and will be charged after he is released, Peach said.

