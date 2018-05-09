Two arrested after car chase through Baltimore County into city

Two male suspects were arrested Wednesday following a car chase that led police from Parkville to Northwest Baltimore, police said

The short chase began with surveillance of a car at a Parkville hotel and ended with arrests near the intersection of Cold Spring Lane and Greenspring Avenue, police said.

Police set up surveillance at about 9 a.m. on what they said was a suspicious black Acura TL at the Comfort Inn at 8801 Loch Raven Blvd., said Baltimore County police spokeswoman Jennifer Peach. Police ran the vehicle’s temporary paper tags, which came back reported as stolen — although the vehicle itself had not been stolen, she said.

“It’s a common procedure for criminals that are trying to hide the car involved in criminal activity,” Peach said.

At about 11 a.m., two males came out to the vehicle and began to drive away, Peach said. Nearby police attempted to stop the car before it left the parking lot.

“Instead of stopping, the vehicle rammed one of the police vehicles,” Peach said, adding the driver also attempted to run over two officers who approached the car on foot.

“This has now become a little bit more than a stolen tag,” Peach said.

The car fled the parking lot and police pursued it on Interstate 695 and down Interstate 83. Police followed the car for about 5 to 8 minutes onto Cold Spring Lane West, Peach said.

Baltimore City police assisted the county police in the pursuit.

The suspects jumped out of the Acura near Greenspring Avenue without putting it in park, Peach said, and the car rolled backward and hit two police cars — a county and a city car.

Police ultimately arrested the two suspects, who had not been formally charged as of Wednesday afternoon. Peach declined to provide their names.

The Baltimore City Police Department deferred comment to Baltimore County police.

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan