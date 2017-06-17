Officers fire shots during wild chase in city; one suspect arrested, another being sought

Baltimore police are searching for a man who was the target of a wild chase Saturday night during which officers fired shots, two cars were damaged, and an officer and two civilians were injured.

Police spokeswoman Nicole Monroe said the incident began when officers tried to stop a Honda with dark-tinted windows about 6:20 p.m. in the 3700 block of Edmondson Ave. in West Baltimore.

Monroe said the driver refused to stop and tried to elude officers, who then requested help from the Foxtrot helicopter unit.

The Honda struck a car at Windsor Mill Road and Gwynns Falls Parkway. The suspect continued and struck another vehicle while driving the wrong way down Woodridge Road, where he bailed out and entered the car of an apparent accomplice, Monroe said.

“He had a friend waiting in the wings to whisk him away, and that friend tried to run over our officers,” Monroe said, adding that one officer was injured. She said that was when officers fired at the second car.

The two drove away and crashed into a third car on Wildwood Parkway, where the two suspects got out of the car and ran. The first suspect eluded police, but his accomplice, a 19-year-old, was arrested, Monroe said.

Police said two civilians involved in the accidents and the officer were being examined but did not appear to suffer serious injuries.

