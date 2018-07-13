Pizza delivery driver robbed by 15 people at UMBC

A pizza delivery driver was robbed at knifepoint Monday night at a University of Maryland, Baltimore County dorm, a university spokeswoman said Friday.

The driver went to Potomac Hall about 10 p.m. Monday to deliver pizza, spokeswoman Dinah Winnick said. When he got out of his car he saw a group of about 15 people, who looked like they were 16 to 19 years old, he told police. The teenagers got out of a silver Honda Civic and a light-colored minivan, Winnick said.

The teenagers started demanding he hand over the pizza, Winnick said. One of them had a box cutter, she said. The driver gave them the food, and the teenagers got into their cars and left, she said.

The driver was not injured, and police have not arrested anyone in this case.

Anyone with more information about the robbery can call UMBC Police at 410-455-5555.