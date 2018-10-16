Maryland police officer charged, accused of raping woman during traffic stop

A Prince George’s County police officer has been arrested and faces rape charges in connection with an allegation that he sexually assaulted a woman during a traffic stop Thursday, officials said Monday.

Police said Officer 1st Class Ryan Macklin was taken into custody Monday evening in connection with the incident, which is alleged to have occurred early Thursday on University Boulevard in Langley Park, Md.

During the stop, police said, the woman was forced to perform “a sexual act” while she and the officer, who was on duty and in uniform, were seated in her car in a nearby parking lot.

Police said Monday night that they had no information on what caused the woman to become a target for the alleged attack.

In a brief surveillance video, police said, the officer can be seen activating emergency equipment on his marked police car to make the traffic stop.

“Within hours of the woman coming forward,” the officer was suspended, along with his police powers, police spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan said at a news conference Monday before the charges were reported.

Police are investigating in coordination with the county state’s attorney’s office, Donelan said.

Police Chief Henry P. Stawin­ski III, who spoke at a news conference Monday night, called the accusation “very troubling.”

Macklin, a six-year veteran, was assigned to patrol an area covering communities including Hyattsville, Mount Rainier and College Park.

Police said they wanted to hear from anyone who may have had a similar experience and asked them to call 301-772-4795.