Watch: Man tries to throw brick through Maryland store window. It doesn't go well.

Police are searching for a man whose alleged attempt to break into a Prince George’s County carryout came back to … hit him.

Prince George’s County police released surveilance video of the alleged break-in attempt on Sept. 20, which shows a man inside a store on the 4000 block of Suitland Road.

The man used a brick or rock to shatter the store’s front glass window, police said, but was less sucessful when attempting to break the bulletproof glass window around the front counter.

The video shows the man throwing the brick or rock, which bounces off the glass and hits him in the head.

The man laid on the ground for a few minutes before eventually getting up and leaving, police said.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the victim, or “knows someone with a suspicious head injury,” to call