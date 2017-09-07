Man accused of fatally stabbing 3 girls in Prince George's is found competent for trial

A man accused of fatally stabbing his sister and two cousins, all under the age of 10, in Prince George’s County has been ruled competent to stand trial.

A Prince George's County judge on Thursday found that 25-year-old Antonio Williams was competent to stand trial. He is charged with three counts of first- and second-degree murder in deaths of 6-year-old Nadira Withers, Williams' sister; 9-year-old Ariana Decree and 6-year-old Ajayah Decree.

Their bodies were found by Nadira's mother when she came home from work Aug. 18 to her home in Clinton, Maryland.

A psychiatric evaluation had been ordered for Williams after a court hearing last month during which he repeatedly shouted, “I am not the one you're looking for!”