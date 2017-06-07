Suspect in Patapsco State Park incident turns himself in

The man suspected of ramming a Natural Resources Police officer in Patapsco State Park in Catonsville Tuesday night turned himself in Wednesday in Towson, Baltimore County police said.

The man has not yet been officially charged, and his name was not released. He walked into the Baltimore County Police precinct in Towson with his mother.

Dozens of police units in tactical gear shut down several blocks of Frederick Road to search for the suspect Wednesday, after his small, silver SUV was found in the 1600 block about 11 a.m., police said.

Frederick Road was closed from North Rolling Road to South Rolling Road for much of Wednesday afternoon.

The incident began around 10 p.m. Tuesday near Hilltop Road in the park, according to NRP spokeswoman Candy Thomson.

The vehicle charged at the officer, who fired shots, but the suspect drove off, police said.

Baltimore County police spokeswoman Jennifer Peach said the officer was investigating the suspect's vehicle when it attempted to take off and drove directly at the officer.

Maryland State Police, who are also assisting NRP, said the officer had a minor injury. Police searched the park and surrounding areas with helicopters and other equipment for the SUV.

