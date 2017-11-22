Man shot in Parkville

A man was injured in a shooting Wednesday in Parkville, Baltimore County police said.

Around 12:30 p.m. employees at the Exxon gas station at McClean Boulevard and Cleanleigh Drive called 911 after hearing shots fired and a man screaming.

The man was shot in his lower body, police said, and is being treated at the hospital. He is expected to survive.

Police are working to obtain a description of the suspect, who fled the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with information can call 911 or 410-307-2020.