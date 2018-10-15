Five Baltimore men plead guilty to charges related to 2014 fatal shooting of 3-year-old McKenzie Elliott

Five more Baltimore men have pleaded guilty to federal drug and racketeering charges in a case that alleged numerous acts of violence, including the 2014 shooting death of 3-year-old McKenzie Elliott.

The five men are admitted members and associates of the Old York Money Gang, or OYMG, which operated out of the Waverly area, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Davonte “Chopper” Rich, 25, and Jason Snowden, 22, pleaded guilty to participating in a racketeering conspiracy in connection with gang membership. Emmanuel Rose, 27, Keith Wilson, 25, and Calvin “Monster” Watson, 27, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute between 280 and 840 grams of crack cocaine.

The man accused of shooting Elliott is not among those who submitted guilty pleas.

The OYMG carried out murders, robberies, extortion and drug trafficking in and around Baltimore from January 2014 to April 2017, according to court documents. The gang profited from trafficking heroin, powder and crack cocaine, and marijuana, and used violence to protect and proliferate its criminal activities, according to plea agreements.

All of the defendants sold controlled substances at or around “drug shops” controlled and managed by the OYMG, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to Rich’s plea agreement, OYMG members regularly carried guns to defend the gang’s territory and violently expelled OYMG rivals and antagonists. From July 30 to Aug. 1, 2014, Rich and other OYMG members attacked three people who entered the gang’s territory, and one person was stabbed. Two days later, the three victims returned to the same OYMG drug shop, at which point an OYMG member fired multiple gunshots at a vehicle carrying the victims. One person was shot in the head, and a stray bullet struck and killed Elliott, who was playing on her porch.

Terrell Plummer, 28, was charged with use of a firearm resulting in her death.

The five men who pleaded guilty in October joined two other Baltimore men who have pleaded guilty in the case. Tyron Brown, 28, and Davin Lawson, 27, both of Baltimore, pleaded guilty earlier this year to participating in a drug distribution conspiracy. Lawson was sentenced to 80 months in federal prison.

U.S. District Judge George L. Russell III has scheduled sentencing for Watson on Dec. 19. He faces a sentence of 90 months in federal prison if the court accepts the plea.

Sentencing for Brown, Wilson, Snowden, Rose and Rich is set for early 2019.

Four remaining defendants, including Plummer, are scheduled to go on trial Nov. 5.

“The pain and violence this gang has inflicted on Baltimore cannot be overstated,” said Rob Cekada, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ special agent in charge for Baltimore. “They pushed drugs into neighborhoods knowing that addiction ruins lives, and they used firearms to intimidate and inflict violence to protect and expand their territory, showing no concern for innocent bystanders like McKenzie Elliott.”

Attorneys for Rose, Rich, Snowden and Watson could not immediately be reached for comment Monday afternoon. Julie M. Reamy, an attorney representing Wilson, declined to comment.

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan