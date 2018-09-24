5 suspects charged in March shooting at Owings Mills Target, Baltimore County police say

Five suspects were charged for their roles in a shooting at an Owings Mills Target in March, Baltimore County Police said Monday.

The shooting took place during a botched robbery in the cafe section of the Target, located at 11200 Reisterstown Road in Owings Mills. No one was harmed in the incident, which police said stemmed from a sale arranged using the “OfferUp” app, according to a police news release.

Police filed charges including robbery and second-degree assault against Deion Larmont Petty, 23, of the 3300 block of East Northern Parkway; Elexis Milahn Turner, 21, of the 2800 block of Parkview Trail; and Ronald Anthony Williams, 26, of the 9400 block of Fitzharding Lane.

Charges were also filed against the robbery targets Travonne Jamal Smith, 22, of the 4500 block of Creekside Circle, and Kaneil Krashawn Vaughn, 19, of no permanent address in Owings Mills. Police said Vaughn fired a gun during the incident and Smith allegedly mislead investigators, telling them someone else fired the shot.

Smith arranged the sale of an item on “OfferUp” to Turner, and brought Vaughn along on the meetup to exchange the goods, police said. Turner allegedly conspired with Petty and Williams to rob the men of the merchandise by distracting Smith, police said.

While Turner inspected the item, Petty allegedly grabbed Smith from behind. Police accuse Vaughn of firing a gun, striking a wall behind the men. Williams, who had been monitoring the scene from another section of the store, joined the tussle and began to punch and kick Smith, police said.

All five fled the scene of the incident, police said.

Police charged Turner, Petty and Williams with robbery, second-degree assault, misdemeanor theft and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Turner was released on bond. Petty and Williams are being held without bail at the Baltimore County Bureau of Corrections, according to the release.

Smith, who was charged with obstructing and hindering and making a false statement to an officer, was released from jail on bond.

Vaughn is charged with multiple counts of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault along with several firearms related charges, according to the release. He is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Bureau of Corrections.

lireed@baltsun.com

twitter.com/LillianEReed