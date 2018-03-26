Baltimore County Police seek identification of suspects in Target shooting

Baltimore County Police have released photos of suspects involved in a shooting at an Owings Mills Target two weeks ago and are asking the public to help identify them. Based on the surveillance footage, police said, all of the suspects may be juveniles.

The incident took place March 12 around 5:41 p.m. after a confrontation in the store’s cafe at 11200 Reisterstown Road. Surveillance footage shows one person being placed in a chokehold by another person, police said. Another suspect in a gray sweatshirt then pulled out a gun from his back pocket and fired, but ran away when his gun jammed, police said. It’s still unclear who was the intended target, police said, since everyone involved fled the scene.

Two of the subjects left the store toward Dolfield Boulevard while the rest were seen leaving in a vehicle southbound on Reisterstown Road after the shooting, police said.

After reviewing the surveillance footage, detectives still don’t know exactly what happened, police spokeswoman Jennifer Peach said.

Baltimore County Police / Handout Baltimore County Police have released photos of suspects involved in a shooting at the Owings Mills Target on March 12. Baltimore County Police have released photos of suspects involved in a shooting at the Owings Mills Target on March 12. (Baltimore County Police / Handout)

“Right now everybody is considered a suspect,” she said. “They’re still trying to figure out who was the intended target.” The intended victim may have been the person being put in a chokehold, or the person putting him in a chokehold.

“There’s no way for us to tell just from the surveillance footage who the shooter was actually shooting at,” she said.

A woman present at the scene is also considered a suspect.

Earlier this month, police said they were looking for just two suspects who shot at another man. Police did not believe that the victim had actually been shot.

Anyone who recognizes any of these individuals is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik