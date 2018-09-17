Two killed, one injured in overnight shootings in Baltimore on Monday, police said

Two people were killed and another was injured in three separate shootings overnight, Baltimore Police said Monday.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of Rosedale Court a call at 12:15 a.m. Monday to find 19-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and upper body, according to police. Medics responded and pronounced the man dead.

An hour later, at 1:23 a.m., Southwest District officers responded to the unit block of North Smallwood Street for a report of a shooting, where they found a 40-year-old man suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, according to police. The man was transported to an area hospital, where he later died. Detectives identified the victim as Jye Lamont Miles of South Woodington Street.

A minute later, at 1:24 a.m. Monday, Northeast District patrol officers responded to the 4200 block of Belair Road for a report of a shooting where they found a 32-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. He was transferred to a hospital, police said; his condition was unknown.

The slew of shootings comes after five people were shot in the city Saturday through Sunday.

Baltimore Police on Monday also identified several recent homicide victims:

» 18-year-old Kahlil Alston was fatally stabbed Sept. 15 on the 700 block of North Grantley Street

» 41-year-old Nigel Dismel was fatally stabbed Sept. 14 on the 4800 block of Garrison Boulevard. A 30-year-old woman, identified as Arely Granados, was fatally stabbed the same day on the 5600 block of Tramore Road.

» And 43-year-old Gregory Cason, of the 2900 block of East Monument Street, was fatally stabbed on that block on Sept. 11.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers 1-866-7lockup.

crentz@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cdrentz