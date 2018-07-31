Two men killed in separate South Baltimore shootings overnight, police say

Two men were fatally shot in separate incidents in South Baltimore overnight, police said Tuesday.

Shortly after midnight, police responded to a reported shooting at the 1100 block of Washington Blvd. in Pigtown. Officers found a 25-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the torso, police said. He was transferred to an area hospital, where he later died, according to police.

Two hours later, officers responded to a separate shooting on the 300 block of South Monroe Street in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood, where they found another 25-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and shoulder, police said.

The victim was standing on the corner when he was approached by a person who shot the victim twice, according to a preliminary police investigation.

The victim died from his injuries at an area hospital.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

