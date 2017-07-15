Police: Five men shot — two fatally — Friday night in Baltimore

Five men were shot — two fatally — in the span of about three hours late Friday night, Baltimore police said.

Police responded to the 100 block of Reedbird Ave. for a report of a shooting at about 11:45 p.m. Two men suffering from gunshot wounds were taken to an area hospital, police said. One man died at the hospital, police said, and the other is expected to survive.

About 45 minutes earlier, police were called to the 3200 block of W. Baltimore St. A man was found with gunshot wounds, police said, and taken to an area hospital where he died.

This brings the number of homicides up to 187 so far this year.

Police also responded to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of N. Fremont Ave. Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds at about 8:30 p.m. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police later responded to a report of gunshots being heard at about 10:55 p.m. in the 1300 block of Ponca St. A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg, police said. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Homicide detectives and the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating these incidents. Police ask that anyone with information call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup, or text tips to 443-902-4824.

