Baltimore Police investigating death of man in Charles Village overnight; 3 others shot in city

Baltimore Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Charles Village Wednesday night.

At about 11:15 p.m., officers found a man suffering from “trauma to the neck” in the 100 block of West 25th Street after being called for a report of a “questionable death,” police said.

The man’s body was transported to the medical examiners office for autopsy.

Homicide detectives are investigating. No other details, including the victim’s name, have been released by police.

Police ask that anyone with information to call 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

Police Thursday also said a 15-year-old boy was shot in the 2000 block of North Bentalou Street in Mondawmin just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The boy, who is currently listed in stable condition at an area hospital, was approached by unidentified suspects who began shooting at him, striking him multiple times in the upper and lower body, police said.

At 12:50 a.m. Thursday, two men were shot in the 2100 block of Hollins Street in Southwest Baltimore’s Boyd-Booth neighborhood.

The victims, a 29-year-old and a 30-year-old, were transported to area hospitals where they are both listed in stable condition, police said. No other information was immediately available.

