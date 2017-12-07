Maryland prosecutors pursue manslaughter, murder in overdose cases

The overdose looked like so many others in Maryland: A young man found unconscious on the bathroom floor, drug paraphernalia nearby.

But prosecutors would treat the death of 35-year-old Christopher Wade in Charles County in 2015 differently. They would charge his drug dealer with manslaughter in the first case of its kind there. What Wade thought was heroin, they said, was pure fentanyl — the much more potent synthetic opioid that’s driving the surge in drug deaths in Maryland and across the nation.

To Wade’s mother, Sandra, the manslaughter charge was only fair. She says she pushed prosecutors to pursue the charge.

“It takes two to tango,” Wade said. “It takes two, and the victim has paid the ultimate price with their life. So it’s fair that the other person should be charged.”

As the opioid death toll mounts, some Maryland prosecutors are bringing charges of manslaughter and even murder against those who are supplying users with fatal doses.

The move remains rare. But prosecutors in seven counties have brought such charges, according to the Maryland State’s Attorneys’ Association.

“They’re dealing in death,” said Charles County State’s Attorney Tony Covington. “It’s our job to hold them accountable.”

Not everyone agrees. Critics say holding dealers criminally responsible for overdoses misassigns the blame and won’t stem the death toll.

“Southern Maryland has been hit very hard in this opioid crisis,” said Matthew Connell, managing attorney of the St. Mary’s County public defender’s office. “It’s a tragic thing. … But it’s not murder.”

At least 21 people have been charged with manslaughter in overdose cases since 2014, The Baltimore Sun found in a review of court records and interviews with prosecutors and defense attorneys. Most were charged in the past two years.

A Queen Anne’s County judge convicted an Arnold man of manslaughter last month in the 2016 overdose death of a 23-year-old man in Grasonville

More drug-related manslaughter trials are scheduled in Queen Anne’s, Anne Arundel and St. Mary’s counties. In St. Mary’s, the charges also include second-degree depraved heart murder.

“You’re seeing people die and your natural reaction as a prosecutor is to want do something about it,” said Calvert County State’s Attorney Laura Martin, the president of the Maryland State’s Attorneys’ Association. “There are some of us who feel that legally, that’s not an appropriate charge, and others who feel that it is.”

St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney Richard Fritz called a press conference in August to make a special announcement: Second-degree murder charges against alleged drug dealers accused in fatal overdoses. He was joined by Gov. Larry Hogan and State Police Superintendent Col. William Pallozzi.

“The drug dealers have to pay the consequences,” Fritz said. “For $50, they do not mind killing our children, our wives, our fathers, our brothers, our sisters. This has got to stop.”

The charges, he said, were “a new shot across the bow at every single drug dealer in St. Mary’s County.”

Connell, of the public defender’s office, acknowledges the message resonates with the many Marylanders who are angry about the deaths.

But “what about the personal responsibility of the individual drug addicts?” Connell asked. “We’re all responsible for the consequences of our own behavior.”

Connell represented Regina Claggett-Brown, one of eight people charged in St. Mary’s County, and the first to go to trial. She was accused of selling heroin to a Chesapeake Beach man who died of an overdose last year.

A jury acquitted Claggett-Brown last month of second-degree murder, manslaughter and distribution, but found her guilty of reckless endangerment and drug possession.

To win a conviction for manslaughter, the state must prove that a defendant acted in a grossly negligent manner that caused the victim’s death — or that the victim’s death occurred during the commission of an unlawful act by the defendant.

Second-degree depraved heart murder is “the killing of another person while acting with an extreme disregard for human life.”

Fritz did not respond to requests for comment for this article. His office is prosecuting two more cases scheduled to go to trial in December. More are set for next year.

Sandra Wade lives in the small Calvert County town of Lusby. Up the street from her home, a roadside sign flashes its message: “Every overdose is someone’s child.”

Some 25 miles away in Benedict, her son’s photo hangs with those of many others on a yellow wall inside a chilly barn building at Serenity Farms. It’s a memory wall to commemorate those lost to drugs.

Wade has connected with other grieving survivors through a Facebook group called Southern Maryland Overdose Death Support.

“We hold each other up when we need to be held up,” she said.

Christopher Wade loved sports, especially football. Never married, he worked as a repossession agent.

His mother says his opiate addiction began with oxycodone.

Christopher Wade knew Samantha Thomas for years, Sandra said. They were “supposedly good friends,” she said.

Prosecutors say Wade bought an opioid from Thomas in October 2015. They say Wade thought it was heroin — but it was fentanyl.

Within hours of the transaction, Wade was dead. Prosecutors say Thomas told detectives that she traveled to Baltimore regularly to buy drugs to resell, and knew that what she sold might not be heroin. Investigators used text messages between between Wade and Thomas to link her to the fatal dose.

Thomas pleaded guilty to manslaughter in May. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison, to run alongside another drug sentence she was already serving.

Sandra Wade said bringing such charges sends a message that drug dealers will be held accountable.

“We’ve got to put a stop to the flow of drugs,” she said.

Michael Beach, the district public defender for several counties including Charles, declined to comment on Thomas’ case. But he said he is troubled by what he called “ill-advised prosecutions.”

“[They’re] designed to make it seem like something’s being done about the opioid epidemic, when in reality, it is just a reprise of the failed war on drugs of the 1980s and 90s,” Beach said. “It’s largely ensnaring addicts who are selling to support their habit and not making any real dent in the distribution of opioids.”

The Drug Policy Alliance, a New York-based group that supports decriminalizing drug use and promoting treatment, said in a recent report that there is “not a shred of evidence that these laws are effective at reducing overdose fatalities.”