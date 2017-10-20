Funeral services for Hidalgo Romero — one of three killed in this week's workplace shooting — are underway in Aberdeen

Alex Orellana struck his right hand once on his chest Friday, tears spilling from his eyes onto his black tie, as the casket containing Jose “Oscar” Hidalgo Romero's body was wheeled to the front of an Edgewood church.

Orellana's toddler son, Isai, crawled on to his lap, and the father buried his head in the child's shoulder.

Orellana and his family members were among more than 100 mourners who gathered late Friday to honor the life and contributions of Hidalgo Romero, one of three men killed in a shooting this week at a Harford County granite counter maker.

Two days earlier he had been standing with his brother-in-law, Hidalgo Romero, when the man accused in the shootings, Radee L. Prince, came into Advanced Granite Solutions in Edhewood, pushing the workers and calling them stupid, Orellana told The Baltimore Sun on Friday.

"While I sang 'God is Here,' [the shooter] appeared," Orellana, 28, said. "When he gathered us, all I could sense that there was a threat — Oscar was still working. I wanted to step forward but was frozen."

The events of the day replayed in his mind as he saw Hidalgo Romero lying in the casket at the front of the Edgewood Assembly of God church.

A poster-size picture of Hidalgo Romero — a native of El Salvador who was in his early 30s — was propped up next to the copper-colored casket. He looked into the camera with a broad smile and bright eyes for the undated photo.

"He died to save other lives that weren't prepared to die," said the Rev. Jose Orellana said in Spanish. A child translated the service in English.

Family and friends said they hoped to have Hidalgo Romero's body transported to El Salvador next week but are still trying to raise the money to do so.

Alex Orellana, whose sister was married to Hidalgo Romero, said the couple have one son, Oseas, 13. Both mother and son live in El Salvador.

Also killed in Wednesday's attack were two other co-workers, Bayarsaikhan Tudev and Enis Mrvoljak

Orellana said Friday that he and Hidalgo were working — he was singing the Christian hymn while his brother-in-law listened on headphones to Christian music — when Prince, a machine operator who had worked at the company for the last four months, entered.

Orellana said Prince moved through the workers, stopping at Orellana and Hidalgo Romero to taunt the men, saying that they could "throw your Christianity in the trash."

Police said Prince gathered Hidalgo Romero and others into a group in the company’s rear workroom, pulled out a handgun, opened fire and chased after a few people as they all fled, killing the three and injuring two others: Enoc Villegas Sosa, 38, of North East and Jose Roberto Flores Gillen, 37, of Edgewood. Both remained in critical condition Friday at Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

Orellana said he was able to escape without injury.

Prince, 37, then drove to Wilmington, Del., where he allegedly shot a sixth man at an auto shop there as part of another targeted attack, according to police. He was arrested about 10 hours later and is awaiting extradition to Maryland from Delaware, where he is being held on $2.1 million bail. He faces charges including multiple counts of murder and attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. A preliminary hearing is scheduled in Wilmington on Oct. 31.

It is unclear what service arrangements have been made for Tudev and Mrvoljak. Tudev was a 53-year-old native of Mongolia who lived in Arlington, Va. Mrvoljak, 48, of Abingdon was planning to travel home to Bosnia-Herzegovina for the holidays.

Hidalgo Romero, who worked as a granite polisher, was a prominent member of the Latino community in Edgewood and Aberdeen, and friends called him a man of strong faith. Police identified him as 34, but his friends said he was 32.

He helped found the Church of Pentecost in Aberdeen three years ago, and the church’s pastor, the Rev. Jose Orellana, called Hidalgo Romero “an angel.” He worshiped there many days a week and helped pay the church’s rent.

Friends said Hidalgo Romero left El Salvador 13 years ago. Much of his family, including brothers and sisters, remained in the Central American country, and he sent money to them.

Marta Dia, who regularly attended services with him, described Hidalgo Romero this week as “my brother in Christ.”

Two of this brothers live in Aberdeen.

Burak Caba, the owner of Advanced Granite Solutions, called Hidalgo Romero and the other victims “the nicest people.”

“They never even raised their voices to their co-workers,” he said. “They were peaceful, happy people.”

Some had previously expressed concern about Prince’s volatile temper. Tudev's widow, Gerelmaa Dolgorsuren, told the Associated Press that her husband brought Prince’s name up in church prayer sessions because he was so concerned about it.

Prince "was always angry," she said her husband told her.

