Hogan, city officials react to shooting of Baltimore detective

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Baltimore law enforcement, political officials, and other leaders expressed their horror at the shooting of an 18-year homicide detective Wednesday and their support for police as they continue to investigate. Here is a sampling of reaction around the state

“Tonight the First Lady and I are praying for the Baltimore Police Department Detective who is in Shock Trauma after being shot in the line of duty earlier this evening. Please join us in praying for his recovery.

The individual responsible for this heinous crime will be found, charged, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The Baltimore Police Department has our full support as they track down this violent criminal and bring him to justice.”

-- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan

***

“We are praying for him. We are praying for his family. We are praying for our police officers. We are praying for every victim and for every person who has been a victim in this city. ... This kind of violence cannot be tolerated. To have one of our own out there trying to protect the citizens of our city be gunned down like this is just unacceptable.”

--Baltimore Mayor Catherine E. Pugh

***

“With this community, we’re going to identify him, we’re going to arrest him, and we’re going to ensure justice is done.”

--Police Commissioner Kevin Davis

***

“Please join with us, the members of the Baltimore police department, and support and pray for our detective that's struggling and fighting for his life at this very moment. Keep him in your thought and prayers. But also keep him, his family, his friends and colleagues. The rest of the Baltimore police department needs your support and needs your prayers tonight.”

-- Police union President Gene Ryan

***

“Officers sacrifice to protect and serve us. The officer shot tonight was no exception to that rule and my prayers go out to him and family.”

--Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby

***

“He is well known to us. He's a friend. He's a colleague. And sadly now he's a patient.”

--Dr. Thomas M. Scalea

***

Please join me in praying for the Baltimore City Police Officer shot today and his family.

--Rep. Elijah E. Cummings