Owings Mills man dead in domestic incident involving off-duty Delaware trooper

PIKE CREEK, Del. (AP) — An off-duty Delaware state trooper used her service weapon to fatally shoot her Maryland boyfriend in a domestic incident, police said.

Maurice Ifill, 43, of Owings Mills was shot Sunday night at a home in Pike Creek, Delaware State Police said.

County and state police responding to a 911 call about 11:15 p.m. Sunday found the trooper "severely battered" and Ifill, her boyfriend, shot in the upper torso, police said.

The trooper, an eight-year veteran of the Delaware State Police, had been involved in a violent physical altercation inside the home and at some point retrieved her service handgun and shot Ifill, police said.

The trooper was admitted to Christiana Hospital with serious injuries and was listed in stable condition.