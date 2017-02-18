Two men in their 40s shot in Baltimore

A gunman on the west side of downtown fired into a fleeing car Friday night, striking a man in the shoulder, in one of two non-fatal shootings the Baltimore Police Department said Saturday are under investigation.

The 47-year-old driver reported to an area hospital around 12:15 a.m. Saturday and is in serious condition, police said. The department said the man was sitting in his car in the 600 block of W. Lexington St. when the gunman tapped on the window and ordered him to "get out of the car." The gunman fired into the car as the man drove away.

Police are also investigating the shooting of a 42-year-old man that occurred about 7:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Maryland Ave. Police said they believe the man was approached by two suspects who shot him in the chest. The victim is in serious condition.

Police asked that people with information about the shootings call detectives at 410-396-2221 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

