'Up-and-coming' Baltimore rapper Nick Breed fatally shot on Sunday

Baltimore rapper Nick Breed — whose lyrics often reflected the pain and trauma he’d seen in the city — was fatally shot Sunday in the Allendale neighborhood.

The rapper, whose real name is Dominic Grant, according to a music industry colleague, was found with gunshot wounds in the 500 block of Normandy Ave. around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, police said. The 24-year-old was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and was pronounced dead soon after arriving, officials said.

Baltimore director James Jones helped Grant produce several music videos under his stage name Nick Breed. Jones re-watched some of his work with Grant on Monday after hearing the rapper had died.

“He was my friend,” Jones said. “We had a real bond. It was love.”

BpM4BzyHZ_R

Grant recently had become involved with a church and was finding his faith in God, Jones said, and the rapper had plans for a new music video set in a church.

“He was growing, he was up-and-coming,” Jones said of the rapper’s career. “He definitely had a following on Instagram, Twitter and Youtube. He had a good fan base.”

Many of Grant’s social media accounts, which existed under the name Nick Breed, showed an outpouring of love and grief Monday from friends and fans.

Grant collaborated with some of the city’s biggest names, including YBS Skola and Young Moose. On his Instagram, he posted photos with Chino, the well-known dirt-bike rider, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again, the Louisiana rapper who headlined MECU Pavilion last month.

Gervonta Davis, the rising boxing star from Baltimore, mourned Grant on his Instagram story with “RIP King” as the caption. Creek Boyz, the Baltimore County rap group, posted on Twitter “RIP Nick Breed.”

Grant was a street rapper whose calm delivery made his vivid details of street life that much more jarring.

Yet he had a melodic side, too, sing-rapping his own remix to Ella Mai’s hit R&B single “Boo’d Up.”

Local media such as radio station 92Q and Jay Hill, host of the YouTube freestyle series “No Ghostwriter,” featured Breed.

Last year, 92Q posted his video, “The Purge,” from “Most Wanted.” Then, three days ago, his turn came on the “No Ghostwriter” series — a rite of passage for buzzing rappers in the city. His video there has more than 5,000 views, and the comments section has become a place where local fans are mourning his loss.

“I follow Christ, that’s my shining light / Dropping jewels to cop diamonds / All of my life I’ve been grimey, I gotta keep it beside me / Don’t like my past but somehow it define me,” he raps.

Grant had also advocated for nonviolence, as seen in an Instagram photo at a Baltimore Ceasefire event. Last month, he tweeted:

“I wanna see the murder rate in Bmore drop .Words worse than bullets spread that message Rt if you agree if ppl mind their business they a live longer.”

Baltimore Sun reporter Christina Tkacik contributed to this story.

