Baltimore Mayor Pugh won't confirm that Fort Worth police chief is pick for next commissioner

Fort Worth police chief Joel Fitzgerald will be Baltimore’s selection for the city’s next police commissioner, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price told Dallas-area media.

Fitzgerald would be the fifth top leader of the Baltimore department since 2015.

In that time, the department has struggled with unprecedented violence while endeavoring to regain the community’s trust following the unrest after the death of Freddie Gray from injuries suffered in police custody and the federal racketeering case against members of the rogue, now disgraced Gun Trace Task Force.

Fitzgerald has previously served as police chief in Missouri City, Texas, and Allentown, Pa. He took the Fort Worth position in 2015.

In Fort Worth, he has endured controversy. After the leak of body-camera footage led to the discipline of two high-ranking police commanders in 2017, two local ministers called for Fitzgerald's removal, according to the Fort Worth Fox affiliate.

Also last year, a survey of the Fort Worth Police Officers Association showed 84 percent of respondents indicating morale had declined during Fitzgerald's tenure, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

He did not respond to a call for comment about the selection Thursday evening.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine E. Pugh has said she would name a permanent commissioner by the end of the month after conducting a nation-wide search.

Pugh responded to a request for comment Friday with a text that said “no confirmation.”

The selection process has not been public, which many community groups have said is the wrong approach and that the public should have had more input.

City Solicitor Andre Davis said previously that more than 50 applications have been received, and a panel of three law enforcement experts from around the country is helping in the search.

City officials would not name the applicants, citing confidentiality agreements with them.

Interim Gary Tuggle, who has been leading the department since May, expressed interest in the job but withdrew his name from the process last week.

Tuggle took over after Darryl De Sousa resigned in May, after federal authorities charged him with failing to file his tax returns for three years.

Pugh had named De Sousa after she fired Kevin Davis in January when the city passed 300 homicides for the third year in a row.

Former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake hired Davis after firing Anthony Batts in July 2015 amid backlash over Gray’s death and the riots that followed.

The next commissioner faces numerous challenges from increases in violence in recent weeks to implementing reforms mandated under a federal consent decree.

U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar who is overseeing the process has lamented the importance of the role at recent hearings on the progress of the decree, and has called the job the most difficulties enforcement job in the country.

The department needs a leader “who is bold, strong and capable of inspiring the community but also conforms with this reform initiative,” Bredar said at a recent hearing.

This article will be updated.