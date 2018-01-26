Two men charged with murder in shooting of 13-year-old Middle River girl in July

Two men have been charged with murder after police say they opened fire on a group of people sitting behind a Middle River 7-Eleven store and accidentally killed a 13-year-old girl.

Alphonso Smith III and Roger Eastmond Jr., both 19, remain held without bail in Baltimore County. Police say they shot Iyanna Watkins of Middle River multiple times and also wounded two men in the July 31 shooting.

Detectives believe the shooting came after a fight between Smith and Iyanna’s friend. The fight ended and Smith promised he would be back, police said. He returned with Eastmond and found the group behind the 7-Eleven on Peterson Road. Police say they shot into the crowd, killing the girl and wounding the two men. Online court records did not list attorneys for Smith, of Essex, and Eastmond, of Northeast Baltimore.

Friends and family of Iyanna held a candlelight vigil after her killing. Her mother spoke through tears about how her daughter would never enter high school.

tprudente@baltsun.com

twitter.com/Tim_Prudente