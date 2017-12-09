Two law enforcement officers struck, killed on I-270 in Montgomery County, police say

Two law enforcement officers were struck and killed late Friday by a swerving vehicle on the shoulder of Interstate 270 in Montgomery County, Maryland State Police said Saturday.

The law enforcement officers, who have not been identified, were off duty, police said. One officer had crashed his own vehicle on the highway and the other had stopped to help when the second vehicle struck them, police said.

Col. William Pallozzi, state police superintendent, and other law enforcement officials said they would identify the officers and the agencies they worked for later Saturday morning.

About 10 p.m. Friday, one of the officers called the state police and reported he was at the scene of a crash on southbound I-270 near Gude Drive in Montgomery County, police said.

“He requested assistance and blocked the approach to the damaged vehicles with his personal vehicle and activated his emergency flashers,” police said. “His actions placed him in an official capacity at that time.”

As it turned out, the driver of the crashed vehicle was also a law enforcement officer, police said.

Both officers were standing in the shoulder of the highway when another vehicle approached, then “swerved to the left, apparently to avoid the vehicles in lane one and struck both men on the shoulder,” police said.

The two officers were thrown over the jersey wall onto the northbound lanes of I-270, “where it appears at least one of them was struck by a northbound vehicle,” police said.

One of the officers was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was pronounced dead at Suburban Hospital.

Also taken to Suburban Hospital were the driver and a passenger of the vehicle that struck the officers, police said.

A preliminary investigation did not indicate that alcohol was involved in the crashes, and no charges have been filed, police said. The incident remains under investigation.

The highway was closed overnight but all lanes had reopened by 6 a.m., police said.

Gov. Larry Hogan expressed his condolences on Twitter Saturday morning.

“The First Lady and I are heartbroken to learn of the tragic loss of two law enforcement officers who were struck and killed last night on I-270. We are praying for their families and loved ones in this time of grief,” he wrote.

