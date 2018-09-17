Two dead in murder-suicide in Montgomery county; three others critically injured

Two people were fatally shot and three others were severely injured early Monday in what police are calling a domestic situation at a home in Colesville, Md.

Few details were immediately available, and the names of those who died were not released Monday morning. Montgomery County Police said the five who were involved are believed to be family members.

A police spokesman, Capt. Paul Starks, said the incident appeared to be a murder-suicide. There was no danger to the public, and it was not a random incident, officials said.

Police said they received a call around 12:06 a.m. to report several people shot at a home in the 100 block of Amberleigh Drive, which is near the interchange of the Intercounty Connector and New Hampshire Avenue.

The two people who were killed were said to be a 57-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman. They died at the scene, police said.

Another person, who police said was a 22-year-old woman, along with two juveniles, suffered gunshot wounds. They were taken to a trauma center and are said to be in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.