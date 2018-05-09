Owings Mills man among victims of Montgomery County triple homicide

Officials on Tuesday identified the victims of a triple homicide in which a man held his wife against her will, followed her to a neighboring Maryland home and fatally shot three people before killing himself, Montgomery County police said.

Among the victims is Craig Harold Shotwell, 54, of Owings Mills, who was performing work at the residence where the shooting occurred, police said. Also killed were Mary Ann Olson, 66, who lived at the home where the shooting occurred, and 70-year-old Danny Lee Murphy, 70, who was visiting from South Dakota.

Police say that Christopher Snyder held his wife hostage in their home over the weekend, and she fled Monday to Olson’s nearby home, at 22002 Brown Farm Way. Snyder followed her to Olson’s home, where he fatally shot three people.

The suspect then fled to his own home and barricaded himself inside before shooting himself, according to police. Tactical teams spoke to him on the phone for several hours before forcing their way in at about 11 p.m. They believe Snyder shot himself then. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Snyder’s wife and two other adults were able to escape unharmed from the home where the shooting occurred.

Todd Greenstone, a farmer who said he lives close by to Snyder’s house, said he had invited Snyder to come over for shooting trips in the past, until he started exhibiting some “over the top” behaviors.

Snyder, he said, would bring with him long guns and automatics, setting up multiple targets, performing somersaults as he went. “Picture one of those video games,” Greenstone said.

Greenstone said he and other neighbors began to make excuses not to see him.

Greenstone said he did not know the victims personally, but added, “It’s quite a shock to lose neighbors.”

Major crimes detectives, with the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, are continuing to investigate the situation.

Baltimore Sun reporter Christina Tkacik and the Associated Press contributed to this article.