Two female victims killed in separate Baltimore shootings Monday night

In separate shootings, two female victims were killed Monday night, according to police.

The Baltimore Police Department responded to the 4800 block of Pimlico Road in Northwest Baltimore’s Central Park Heights neighborhood at about 10:07 p.m. for a report of an injured person. Officers found a female victim lying in the grass with a gunshot wound to her head, police said.

Medics took her to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police have not been able to identify the victim, a spokeswoman for the department said.

Less than an hour later, at about 10:49 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of N. Fremont Ave. in West Baltimore’s Poppleton neighborhood for a report of a shooting, police said. They found an unresponsive 30-year-old woman in the 200 block of N. Fremont Ave., according to police.

The victim, whose identity was not immediately available, was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information about either shooting to call them at 410-396-2100 or to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

