2 charged in killing of Loyola student, 3 other men

A man who confessed to killing four Pennsylvania men — including a Loyola University Maryland student — has been charged with four counts of homicide. And a second man has been accused of participating in three of the slayings.

Prosecutors filed the charges Friday against Cosmo DiNardo and Sean Kratz.

DiNardo's lawyer admitted Thursday his client’s role in the four slayings. Kratz was arrested later the same day in Philadelphia.

DiNardo faces four criminal homicide counts and Kratz three. They both face multiple counts of conspiracy, robbery and abuse of corpse.

All four victims are believed to be buried on a farm property in Solebury, Pa., owned by DiNardo’s family.

DiNardo’s lawyer says his client is remorseful and led investigators to the men's remains.

Sean Kratz’s mother, Vanessa, declined to comment on arrest of her son.

PHOTO GALLERY: The FBI has joined what Bucks County DA Matt Weintraub called a "criminal investigation" into the disappearance of four young men in Solebury Township.

Authorities found the body of one of the men, 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro, buried at DiNardo’s parents’ farm in Solebury Township, Pa. The other men missing are 22-year-old Mark Sturgis and 21-year-old Tom Meo, along with Jimi Taro Patrick, a rising sophomore and business major at Loyola. They were all residents of Bucks County

Earlier Thursday, investigators worked to excavate a 12-foot grave found to conceal human remains on the 90-acre farm. Cadaver dogs led search crews to the spot, where they discovered the body of Finocchiaro buried in the grave, Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said.

Authorities said additional remains were discovered in the grave, but they have not identified any other bodies.

Patrick lived south of the farm with his grandparents in Newtown, Pa. Sharon and Rich Patrick released a statement Thursday, describing their grandson as a dean’s list student, community volunteer and prep baseball player.

Patrick attended Loyola on a full academic scholarship and was working the summer at a restaurant near his home. He graduated from Holy Ghost Preparatory High School, a Catholic school for boys in Bensalem, Pa., where he played baseball. He was a member of his neighborhood parish in Newtown.

Patrick attended Holy Ghost Preparatory with DiNardo. Patrick was last seen July 5, while the other three vanished July 7.

The Rev. Brian F. Linnane, Loyola university president, said Wednesday that Patrick finished his freshman year “with distinction.” He was a dean’s list student who had no conduct violations, Linnane said.

About 50 students, faculty and staff gathered Wednesday in the chapel of the Loyola campus to pray for Patrick and the other missing men. Loyola officials declined comment Thursday.