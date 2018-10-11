Search ends for Maryland filmmaker who went missing in Idaho

After a week of searching, Idaho authorities have called off the search for a Maryland filmmaker who became lost while filming a documentary.

Terrence Woods, 27, went missing last Friday after being separated from his party, a film crew from London doing a documentary on the Penman Mines.

The search for Woods began the following day with three dog teams, ground searchers and personnel from the U.S. Forest Service. Helicopters also did aerial searches.

Having gotten no leads in seven days of searching, the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office said it decided to curtail the search Thursday afternoon, according to a Facebook post. The office will continue to monitor the area and investigate leads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office at 208-983-1100.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik