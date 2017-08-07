Convicted Baltimore killer Joseph Metheny found dead in prison cell

A Southwest Baltimore man serving two life sentences for two murders was found dead in his prison cell Saturday afternoon at Western Correctional Institution in Cumberland, corrections officials said.

Joseph Metheny, 62, was found by a prison guard unresponsive about 3 p.m. and pronounced dead shortly after, said Gerard Shields, spokesman for the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services. Officials are conducting a routine investigation into Metheny's death.

Metheny claimed to have killed 10 people but was charged and convicted of killing two women, in 1994 and 1996, including a city prostitute, and burying their remains under his trailer at a Southwest Baltimore pallet company. He was sentenced to die in 1998 but an appeals court overturned the sentenced and sent him to prison for life without parole.

He had been acquitted in 1998 for killing two homeless men with an ax at a makeshift camp in South Baltimore and admitted later he had lied and gotten away with it when he denied his involvement. He said he threw other bodies in the Patapsco River that were never found.

