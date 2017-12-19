Baltimore man arrested in 'shooting spree,' police chase held without bail after clearing mental evaluation

MauSean Carter, the 30-year-old Baltimore man charged with going on a days-long, fatal “shooting spree” before being captured at the end of a police chase Friday was ordered held without bail on Tuesday after clearing an initial court-ordered mental evaluation.

Baltimore District Judge Catherine O’Malley said Carter appeared competent and able to understand the bail review proceedings based on the evaluation and his answers to questions she asked him directly over a video-conferencing platform in court Tuesday.

O’Malley also said Carter represented an “extreme risk to public safety” in denying him bail in all five of the cases pending against him, each relating to a string of shootings — two of them deadly — that began Dec. 8 and continued throughout the police chase Friday.

Carter had previously appeared in court for a bail review on Monday, but Assistant Public Defender Rachel Bennett requested a mental health evaluation by the court’s Forensic Alternative Services Team, or FAST, citing an alleged attempt at suicide by Carter and conversations she had with him in which he seemed confused.

Assistant State’s Attorney David Chiu had challenged the evaluation as unnecessary, but Judge Kathleen Sweeney said she didn’t “see any downside” to ordering the evaluation as Carter was going to be held without bail either way.

Back in court on Tuesday, O’Malley asked about the status of the evaluation.

A FAST evaluator said she had interviewed Carter and “did not have any concerns with his ability to communicate,” which he did “clearly and coherently.”

The evaluator said he seemed to understand what was going on, and was not in distress.

Assistant Public Defender Avie Stone said Carter’s parents had been in contact with the public defender’s office and said that Carter had previously been diagnosed as schizophrenic.

Stone also said that he had spoken with Carter, and that Carter did not seem to understand the court process.

O’Malley responded by saying “a lot of people don’t understand” court proceedings, which “can be very confusing,” but that doesn’t mean they are’t competent to participate in a bail review.

O’Malley, in a courtroom at the District Court on Wabash Avenue, then addressed Carter, in a yellow jumpsuit at a corrections facility and appearing via a video link.

O’Malley asked Carter if he recalled participating in the previous day’s proceeding, where the various charges against him had been read out, and if he recalled his exchange with Sweeney.

Carter is charged with first-degree murder in the killings of two men, and with a range of charges, including attempted murder, in a handful of other shootings that occurred before and during the Friday police chase. (According to Chiu, at least one of the shootings “appears to be road rage, where he shot at people for cutting him off.”)

Carter said he did recall.

“You don’t have any issues understanding that?” O’Malley asked.

“Nope,” Carter said.

O’Malley then asked whether Carter had been given a suicide threat assessment as well. A pretrial services representative said he had, but that he did not have the results. Chiu said the facility where Carter was being held would be aware of the results of that assessment, whatever they were, and O’Malley seemed satisfied — denying Carter bail.

krector@baltsun.com

twitter.com/rectorsun