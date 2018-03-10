Man shot in Northeast Baltimore

A 26-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds in Greenmount West on Friday night, Baltimore police said.
Officers were called to the 400 block of Pitman Place shortly after 8 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting, police said. They found the man with nonfatal wounds, and he was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Detectives located a crime scene in the 2300 block of Greenmount Ave., police said.
Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 410-396-2221, or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Tips can also be submitted on the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile app.