Baltimore County police are advising people to avoid the area of Kinship Road and Yorkway in Dundalk as they negotiated with a man with a gun late Sunday night.

Police stopped the man while he was driving on Willow Spring Road around 8 p.m. He got out of his car holding a gun and threatened to shoot himself.

Officers encircled the man while he walked up to the intersection of Kinship Road and Yorkway. Hours later, they were still on the scene and asked residents to remain indoors.

