Loyola community mourns student slain in Pennsylvania

When the Loyola University Maryland community gathered last week in the campus chapel, they were holding onto hope that rising sophomore Jimi Patrick would soon return to campus.

On Wednesday, about 100 students, faculty and staff again filed somberly into the chapel's wooden pews and offered their prayers. This time, they had come to mourn Patrick, one of four young men who went missing in Pennsylvania this month. Cosmo DiNardo, 20, has been charged in their killings.

“There’s something about Jimi's death that’s particularly chilling,” the Rev. Brian F. Linnane, the university’d president, said during Wednesday’s Mass. “It seems to be such a manifest act of evil.”

But instead of thinking of the circumstances surrounding Patrick’s death, Linnane said he would instead “think of the beauty of his life, and the richness of it. The way that each day of his life, it seems, he lived to the full.”

The 19-year-old business major was “flourishing” at Loyola, Linnane said. He attended the school on a full scholarship, and made the spring semester dean’s list. Linnane said he established a wide network of friends during his first year on campus.

Aubrey Syrek, a rising senior, said that while she didn’t know Patrick well, he would always make sure to say hi when he saw her on campus.

“It’s a tragedy,” she said. “We’re praying for his family, for his friends. We’re praying that nothing like this ever happens again and that he rests peacefully with the other boys.”

Before starting school in Baltimore, Patrick attended Holy Ghost Preparatory High School in Bensalem, Pa. He participated in a number of community service projects, his grandparents Sharon and Rich Patrick said in a statement.

He grew up playing baseball, excelling in Little League before joining a travel team and his high school team. His Facebook profile picture shows him in uniform, swinging the bat.

Patrick disappeared July 5 — the first of four young men who would eventually go missing in the span of three days in Bucks County, Pa.

The search for the men, ages 19 through 22, gripped the region. Investigators spent days combing through a sprawling farm in the suburbs of Philadelphia, where the remains were eventually recovered.

DiNardo was a year ahead of Patrick in prep school, and he said he killed his former classmate after Patrick arrived with $800 to buy $8,000 worth of marijuana.

DiNardo told police where to find Patrick’s body, and agreed to plead guilty to four counts of first-degree murder. In exchange, he will be spared the death penalty.

The remains of the other three men were buried at the farm in an oil tank where their bodies had been burned. DiNardo is charged with 20 other crimes, including abuse of a corpse, conspiracy and robbery.

DiNardo’s cousin, 20-year-old Sean Kratz, also faces 20 counts, including three homicide counts.

Sharon and Rich Patrick issued a statement thanking investigators "who worked so long and hard to bring our boys home."

They also thanked the parents of the other boys who went missing — 22-year-old Mark Sturgis, 21-year-old Tom Meo and 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro.

"We, as a group, made the decision to forgo the death penalty for the defendant in return for locating our grandson. Our deep thanks to this strong group of friends," Patrick’s grandparents said in a statement.

Loyola will hold another memorial Mass when the school year begins in the fall and the larger student body returns to campus, Linnane said.

A funeral Mass for Patrick will be held at at 1 p.m. Friday at the Church of St. Andrew in Newtown, Pa. Interment will be private, according to an obituary in the Bucks County Courier Times.

A friend launched a GoFundMe page in Patrick’s memory. Patrick’s family would like the money to go toward two groups: Boys Town, which provides support for at-risk youths, and NAMI, which aims to help people in Bucks County suffering from mental illness.

The page has raised more than $1,500 so far.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

