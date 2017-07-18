Loyola to hold Mass in memory of student slain in Pennsylvania

Loyola University Maryland will hold a Mass on Wednesday in memory of Jimi Patrick and the other three men killed in Pennsylvania earlier this month.

Patrick, 19, would have been going into his sophomore year at the Baltimore-based Catholic institution. The Rev. Brian F. Linnane, university president, said he had just finished his first year “with distinction.”

A memorial Mass held “in solidarity” with the victims’ families will be at noon in the Alumni Memorial Chapel, Linnane said in an email to the campus community Monday. The university plans to hold another Mass when school begins this fall.

“We are hoping Jimi’s family will be able to join us then,” he said. “When I spoke with Jimi’s family, they expressed their gratitude for the continued prayers and support of our community.”

The disappearance of Patrick and the three other men captivated the nation as investigators spent days searching a sprawling farm in the suburbs of Philadelphia, where the four bodies were eventually discovered. Twenty-year-old Cosmo DiNardo, who went a Catholic high school with Patrick, confessed to killing the four men. His cousin, 20-year-old Sean Kratz, was also charged in three of the killings.

Patrick lived in Newtown, Pa., with his grandparents. Sharon and Rich Patrick released a statement last week describing their grandson as a dean's list student, community volunteer and baseball player. He attended Loyola on a full scholarship, they said.

Patrick was last seen July 5, and the others went missing two days later.

“As a community, we are understandably sad, angry, and confused," Linnane said in an email to campus Friday. "We will grieve, support one another, and continue to surround Jimi’s loved ones in comfort and prayer. We will also find ways to celebrate Jimi’s life and memory.”

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

PHOTO GALLERY: The search for 4 missing men in Bucks County has ended with charges of homicide being field against Cosmo DiNardo and his cousin Sean Michael Kratz, both 20.

