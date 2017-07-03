Baltimore man killed Saturday the stepson of local attorney

A man shot and killed outside a Baltimore gas station Saturday was the stepson of a prominent local defense attorney.

Warren Brown described his stepson — 22-year-old Louis Young, who went by Cody — as "a big teddy bear."

"He was a good kid," Brown said. "Just a nice guy. He had nothing to do with nothing. He didn't carry a gun, he didn't rob people. He was the type of person who would come to your aid if you needed help."

Police have released grainy surveillence footage from a BP gas station on Garrison Boulevard showing the seconds before Young was shot around 1 a.m. Anyone who recognizes the two suspects in the video is asked call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup, text tips to 443-902-4824, or call the Homicide Unit at 410-396-2100.

Brown said he is meeting with homicide detectives Monday, and will hold a news conference to announce a reward for information.

"I represent people on the streets," Brown said. "I have people out there beating the bushes. I'm not just relying on law enforcement — we're going to get to the bottom of it."

Dione Maurice Solomon, 29, was also killed Saturday. He was shot in a car in East Baltimore, and later died at a hospital.

The first half of 2017 ended Friday with 170 homicides in Baltimore.

