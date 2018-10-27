Police increase patrols near Baltimore-area synagogues and churches after Pittsburgh mass shooting

Police around Baltimore are increasing patrols near synagogues Saturday after a mass shooting at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh.

Detective Chakia Fennoy, a spokeswoman for the Baltimore Police Department, said officers will be paying special attention to synagogues and other religious institutions. She said no incidents have been reported at this time in reference to any religious buildings.

A spokesman for Baltimore County police said the department has increased its patrols around synagogues and stepped up checks of similar locations.

At least 12 were shot during the attack in Pittsburgh Saturday morning, including three police officers, according to news reports.

Police in Pittsburgh said there were "multiple casualties” and that a suspect was in custody.