Man fatally stabbed in Baltimore County after being hit by car

A man was hit Saturday afternoon by a car in the 7800 block of Liberty Road and then fatally stabbed by the driver, Baltimore County police said.

Raphael M. Happy-Ikenwilo of the 4300-block of Glenmore Ave. was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead around 4 p.m.

The driver of the car, who was not identified, dropped his wife off at a parking lot in the area when he saw 53-year-old Happy-Ikenwilo getting out of his car. He then rammed his car into the victim and also hit the victim’s car. The suspect then got out of the car and stabbed Happy-Ikenwilo multiple times.

Happy-Ikenwilo’s wife was in the car but was not injured.

The suspect drove away but later turned himself in at the Howard County Detention Center. He has not yet been charged.

Authorities did not release a motive for the stabbing.

amcdaniels@baltsun.com

twitter.com/anwalker