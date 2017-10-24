Man arrested in stabbing of Reisterstown resident on ICC ramp

A Laurel man has been arrested in the stabbing of a Reisterstown man during an incident last week on the ramp from the Intercounty Connector to northbound Interstate 95, according to Maryland State Police.

Ronald Paul, 49, who was driving a gray Ford truck, was trying to pass stopped traffic on the right shoulder of the ramp around 3:30 p.m. Oct. 18 when the driver of a white Chevy Silverado moved to block him,police said.

Police said Paul got out of his truck and demanded that the victim, a passenger in the Silverado whom authorities did not identify, get out of the car. Paul tried to pull the passenger from the car and then stabbed him, police said.

Paul spat at the car and drove off after the Silverado’s driver called 911, police said. He was arrested Monday night and taken to the Prince George’s County Detention Center in Hyattsville, where he was being held without bond. He is charged with attempted second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, among other charges.

