18-year-old killed inside car in Laurel

An 18-year-old was killed inside a car in Laurel on Tuesday, according to police.

William Riley Jr. of Howard County was shot multiple times, Laurel police said. Officers found him at Millbrook Lane and Sandy Spring Road around 7:30 p.m. while responding to a traffic accident. He was taken to Prince George’s Hospital Center, where he died.

After interviewing several witnesses, police determined that Riley had been shot inside his car on Millbrook Lane and hit a parked car while attempting to flee. Detectives believe this to be a targeted incident but say they do not have a motive.

Police are asking anyone with more information to call 301-498-0092.

