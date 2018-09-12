At least 1 shot at funeral in Lansdowne, Baltimore County police say

At least one person was shot at a funeral in Lansdowne on Wednesday afternoon, Baltimore County police said.

The shooting occurred during a funeral at Mt. Zion Cemetery at 3900 Hollins Ferry Road, police said.

The Baltimore County Fire Department said four units responded to the cemetery and transported three patients to the hospital for treatment: one in critical condition, one in serious condition and another person suffering from chest pains.

The identity and condition of the victims were not immediately available.

Nearby Landsdowne High School was on lockdown Wednesday afternoon, police said. But the lockdown was later lifted for all schools.

This story will be updated.

